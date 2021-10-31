Kal Penn confirms engagement to his fiancé Josh; REVEALS details of their first date in new book

Kal Penn has recently revealed that he is engaged to his long-time partner Josh, after being in a relationship with him for 11 years. The Designated Survivor actor, 44 has revealed his engagement in the new book You Can't Be Serious where the actor reportedly shared the story of how he met his partner and also opened up on their first date.

During his interview with People Magazine, Kal Penn stated that he is "excited to share" his relationship with the readers. "But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I'm closest to in the family, are fairly quiet. They don't love attention and shy away from the limelight," he added. However, Penn also opened up on how he wanted to be completely transparent with his readers but didn't want to compromise on the privacy of his loved ones at the same time.

Penn revealed how he chose proper narratives to write every story concerning him, but with respecting the boundaries of his loved ones. While figuring out the narratives, Penn, via People Magazine, opened up on including his work life, love life with Josh, his parents, and stories from his upbringing. "So that was the most important thing for me. I wanted my story to be authentic from my perspective and told in a way that makes you feel like you really get to know me," the actor revealed.

As Penn had worked at the White House during President Obama's run, in one of his social media posts regarding the book, Penn had also noted that many Obama stories have been penned inside the book.

