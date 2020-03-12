Kal Penn has great plans for another Harold & Kumar film; Says ‘We would love to do a fourth movie’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kal Penn wants to do another Harold & Kumar film with his co-star John Cho and he already has great plans for the fourth film.

Just like many of his fans, Kal Penn is also rooting for another Harold & Kumar film. During a recent interview, the actor revealed that he would love to reprise his iconic role for a fourth film. Starring Kal and John Cho, the first film of the franchise came out in 2004 and ended up becoming a classic cult comedy. The actors featured in two more sequels after that. While interacting with Variety, Kal asserted that he is ready for another Harold & Kumar film and even mentioned that his co-star John is already on board with the idea.

Kal Penn mentioned that he and John discuss the possible project all the time and want to make it happen. Not just the lead actors, Kal suggested that Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg, who created and wrote the previous films, are also interested in recreating the magic on screens. However, the 42-year-old actor stated that unlike the first 3 films, the fourth one should be released on streaming platforms instead of theatres. He noted that people these days like watching films in the comfort of their own home.

Check out a scene from Harold & Kumar- White Castle here:

The actor, who is known for his remarkable comic timing, spoke about the project with conviction and it looked like the franchise is actually considering a follow-up film. Kal mentioned that since the main cast and crew members of the films are busy with other projects at the moment, they would start working on the film when they find the right venue. He even hinted that the project might hit the screens within the next two years.

