Kal Penn looks back at the time he ALMOST took former POTUS Barack Obama to a topless bar

Kal Penn recently made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and looked back at the time when he almost took former President Barack Obama to a strip club! While promoting his new book You Can’t Be Serious, Penn talked about working with the White House during Obama’s Presidency and shared behind-the-scenes stories, including the time he almost took former POTUS Obama to what he thought was a tapas bar, when it was actually a “topless bar” aka strip club.

Explaining the hilarious incident, Penn who was the former associate director of the White House Office of Public Liaison told Kelly Clarkson: “Here is what happened. It was like my second, third week there. After my haircut, I got invited to a Tapas bar and I was getting hungry so I said, ‘That’s great.’ And he said, ‘You should actually bring your office, the White House Office of Public Engagement to my tapas bar.” When Penn’s barber encouraged him to bring the President and left his card with Penn for future events, Penn later realised that the business card actually read as, “Rodolfo’s Ladies Topless Bar.” The actor joked and expressed his relief that he realised his mistake before actually taking POTUS there.

In other news, Penn recently took to social media and announced his engagement with his longtime partner of 11-years Josh. Days after announcing the happy news, the actor opened up about having a hilarious dream about Cardi B officiating his and Josh’s wedding ceremony.

Also read: Will Cardi B officiate Kal Penn's wedding with fiancé Josh? Here's what we know