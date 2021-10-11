Kal Penn PRAISES Priyanka Chopra after relishing 'delicious' Indian food at her New York restaurant

Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona is already her husband Nick Jonas' favourite joint for Indian food and it seems to have gotten another fan. Actor Kal Penn took to Instagram to share his experience at Chopra's restaurant and was mightly impressed with the "delicious" food. Penn also wrote the kindest words to laud Priyanka in his post.

Dropping a photo of what looked like some mouthwatering 'chaat' items, Penn took to Instagram to mention that he finally made it to Chopra's New York restaurant that has been receiving immense praises for its Indian food. Expressing his happiness over gorging on amazing food, The Namesake actor wrote, "So Delicious" to describe his experience.

The 44-year-old actor further lauded Priyanka. and also the head chef at her restaurant Maneesh Goyal in his post as he added a string of clapping emojis and wrote, "Well Done." Priyanka Chopra soon re-shared Penn's post on her own Instagram story and added a heart emoji and a folded hands emoji to thank him.

Check out the post here:

Ever since Chopra opened up her restaurant in New York, it has been receiving rave reviews. Recently, Nick Jonas had shared a photo from the restaurant as he enjoyed a hearty meal that consisted of some famous Indian dishes including the likes of Butter Chicken, Goan Fish Curry and more.

For the unreversed, Chopra added another to her cap as she became a restauranteur with Sona New York. The actress opened up the Indian eatery joint earlier this year and it has already become a hotspot for celebrities.

