Kaley Cuoco addresses feuding rumours with Margot Robbie; Rubbishes reports, says ‘I’ve never even met her’

Kaley Cuoco recently cleared the air about her reported feuding rumours with Margot Robbie. Scroll down to see what she said.

There has been a longstanding rumour that Kaley Cuoco and Margot Robbie do not get along and are feuding because they both portray Harley Quinn in two, totally separate projects. Margot most recently starred as the famed character in 2020′s Birds of Prey, while Kaley has starred as the voice of Harley Quinn in the character’s DC show. “When Harley became kind of a big deal and then when Birds of Prey came out, there were all these stories that me and Margot Robbie were feuding,” Kaley said in an interview with Interview magazine.

“But I’ve never even met her. I love her. There was an article that came out that said we would not show up together at Comic-Con. We refused to be on the same stage together. Neither of us was even at Comic-Con, OK?” Kaley added that Margot is “so cute.”

In other news, there was recently chatter that Margot just replaced Emma Stone in Babylon. Emma Stone reportedly exited her upcoming movie, which was supposed to reunite her with her La La Land director Damien Chazelle. Instead, Deadline reported that Robbie might be joining the movie and starring opposite her Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt instead.

A source told Deadline that the reason Emma is leaving the project is because of scheduling reasons. The film is currently set for release on Christmas, 2021. Here’s a synopsis, according to THR: The story is said to be set in the late 1920s, during the movie industry’s transition from silent films to talkies. The rise and fall of fictional and historical characters figure into the proceedings.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez sparks dating rumours with NBA champ Jimmy Butler; Rare singer ‘thinks he's a great guy’?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×