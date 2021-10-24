Kaley Cuoco ADOPTS a baby rooster amid divorce from Karl Cook: Welcome to your new life

Kaley Cuoco has added a new member to her family. On Friday, the 35-year-old Flight Attendant Golden Globe nominee introduced her 7 million Instagram followers to her new baby rooster Mini Cooper, posting a photo with the bird on her Story.

"Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I'm completely in [heart emoji]," Cuoco wrote. "Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!" However, she also released a video of Cooper adapting to his new surroundings, seated on the edge of a dog bed with his new unicorn plush animal. Rita Blackwell, who works at the Lancaster Animal Care Center in Los Angeles County, also bid farewell to Mini Cooper. "Thank you @kaleycuoco for adopting the teeniest, tiniest little rooster there ever was #seenequalssaved," she wrote on Instagram.

Check out Kaley's new post here:

Meanwhile, as per PEOPLE, Cuoco has already shown her passion for animals, having ridden horses since she was a youngster. After six years of competing together, the ardent equestrian retired her beloved show horse Bionetty in January, noting that their meeting was "love at first sight." The Big Bang Theory star, who has previously worked with PETA, acquired a senior dog called Larry in July with her ex-husband Karl Cook. "When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!" she wrote at the time. "He's a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed."

She previously told PEOPLE that she and Cook, 30, a fellow equestrian, became friends because they shared a love of animals. "I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show," Cuoco said at the time.

