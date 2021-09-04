Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook call it quits after three years of marriage; Release joint statement

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook have called it quits. Kaley and Cook announced in a joint statement on Friday. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

Their statement as per PEOPLE further said, "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

Meanwhile, Cuoco, who is an enthusiastic equestrian, began dating Cook, who is also an equestrian, in 2016. In November 2017, they got engaged on her birthday. They married on June 30, 2018, in a ceremony at a horse stable in San Diego, California, in front of close friends and family. Interestingly, Cuoco and Cook celebrated their third wedding anniversary and posted the celebrations on their Instagram accounts in June.

However, Cuoco and Cook have been upfront about their marriage and why they chose not to move in together straight away. In March 2020, the actress said that they were getting ready to move in together. "We are built, we are so excited," the actress said at the time as per Fox News. Cuoco also characterized their marriage as "unconventional" at the time. "We have a very unconventional marriage, you know. We have different locations that we’re at a lot. We’re not together every single day," she explained.

