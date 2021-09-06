Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook: Inside The Flight Attendant alum’s ‘ironclad’ prenup

After Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook announced their divorce this week, US Weekly reported that the proceedings will also include the former couple’s prenuptial agreement. If you didn’t know, the Emmy nominee filed for divorce on Friday, September 3 — the same day the pair announced their breakup.

A source close to Cuoco, 35, told the magazine that the star “has ironclad prenup in place.” If you didn’t know, Kaley and Cook, 30, were married in June 2018 after a six-month engagement, during which time the duo signed a legal agreement just in case they were to split. “Her assets are protected,” the source added.

While announcing their split, the couple said: “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary.”

Immediately after the announcement, Cuoco officially filed the paperwork. According to reports, the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, ordered both to share their financial information regarding all current income and expenses as well as property assets (owned both separately and together) and debts. The two have 60 days to comply.

The actress was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting for 21 months from December 2013 until their split in September 2015. The divorce was finalized the next year when Cuoco was ordered to pay the athlete $165,000, plus $195,000 for his personal trainers and up to $55,000 in attorney’s fees.

