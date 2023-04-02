Kaley Cuoco and Tom Phelphrey welcome their first child together: Call their daughter ‘Little miracle’

Kaley Cuoco, the popular Hollywood actress who is best known for her performance in The Big Bang Theory, welcomed her first child with her partner Tom Phelphrey. The 37-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle and announced the arrival of their baby girl, with a touching post. Kaley Cuoco also shared some lovely pictures of her lovely baby girl, along with their selfies and a picture with dad Tom Phelphrey on her social media handle, to the much excitement of her fans and followers.

Kaley Cuoco calls her daughter a 'Little miracle'

The overwhelmed mother, who is on cloud nine after entering the new phase of her life as a new mother, took to her official Instagram handle and penned a touching note. The Big Bang Theory actress also revealed the name of the 'Little miracle' on her post. "3-30-23. Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family, and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did," wrote Kaley Cuoco on her post.

Check out Kaley Cuoco's Instagram post, below:

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Phelphrey's relationship

Last year, in an interview, Kaley Cuoco opened up about her relationship with partner Tom Phelphrey. The actress revealed that she met Pelphrey in April 2022 at the premiere of the final season of his series Ozark calling it “absolutely love at first sight.” They made their first public appearance as a couple at Greg Berlanti’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony that was held in May. The couple announced their pregnancy, via social media in October.

