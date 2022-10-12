Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey; Flaunts her baby bump in new post

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco announced pregnancy in her new Instagram post. The actress is expecting her first child with the Ozark actor, Tom Pelphrey and the couple announced the happy news with two separate posts. Cuoco also revealed the gender of their baby as she dropped a series of photos with Tom in her adorable announcement post. The couple seemed to have a gender reveal bash as Kaley and Tom posed alongside a cake with a frosting colour that hinted at the gender of their baby. Among the many photos shared by Kaley, she was also seen showcasing her bare baby bump in one of the snaps. The actress also shared a glimpse of the sweet moment the couple found out they were pregnant as a photo showcased her holding up a positive pregnancy test while they looks lovingly at one another.

Kaley Cuoco set to welcome 'Baby girl Pelphrey' Kaley in the captions mentioned the gender of her baby as she wrote, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!" The photos posted by Kaley showcased her and Tom posing with a cake that featured pink frosting suggesting that the couple will be welcoming a daughter. Pelphrey also shared the same photos on his own Instagram account and wrote, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco." Check out Kaley Cuoco's post here: