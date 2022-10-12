Kaley Cuoco announces pregnancy with Tom Pelphrey; Flaunts her baby bump in new post
Kaley Cuoco announced her pregnancy in her new post on Instagram as she revealed she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelprhey.
The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco announced pregnancy in her new Instagram post. The actress is expecting her first child with the Ozark actor, Tom Pelphrey and the couple announced the happy news with two separate posts. Cuoco also revealed the gender of their baby as she dropped a series of photos with Tom in her adorable announcement post.
The couple seemed to have a gender reveal bash as Kaley and Tom posed alongside a cake with a frosting colour that hinted at the gender of their baby. Among the many photos shared by Kaley, she was also seen showcasing her bare baby bump in one of the snaps. The actress also shared a glimpse of the sweet moment the couple found out they were pregnant as a photo showcased her holding up a positive pregnancy test while they looks lovingly at one another.
Kaley Cuoco set to welcome 'Baby girl Pelphrey'
Kaley in the captions mentioned the gender of her baby as she wrote, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart emoji] you @tommypelphrey!!" The photos posted by Kaley showcased her and Tom posing with a cake that featured pink frosting suggesting that the couple will be welcoming a daughter. Pelphrey also shared the same photos on his own Instagram account and wrote, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."
Check out Kaley Cuoco's post here:
Cuoco and Pelphrey met in a "love at first sight" moment at the premiere of Ozark in April as told by Cuoco in her interview with Extra. Speaking about their connection, she said, "It was like the angels started singing. I was like, 'Hallelujah!' It was very magical … it was perfect." The couple made their relationship red carpet official at the 2022 Emmy Awards this year as they made a joint appearance.
Both Kaley and Tom had received nominations at this year's Emmy Awards for their performances in The Flight Attendant and Ozark. As for the actress' former relationship, Kaley's divorce from her former husband, Karl Cook was finalised in June this year as the duo parted ways after three years of marriage.
