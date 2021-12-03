Kaley Cuoco gets candid about emotional struggles on her birthday, says 'It's okay to not feel totally okay'

On Tuesday, actress Kaley Cuoco turned 36, and she spoke up about her concerns about mental health, admitting she was 'sad.' "Sometimes it's okay to not feel totally okay. Even on ur bday,' The Big Bang Theory star shared with her 7M Instagram followers.

She didn't explain why she felt upset on her birthday, which was her first after announcing her divorce from spouse Karl Cook three months earlier. However, Kaley chose to focus on the good aspects of her day as she also posted snaps with her friends and wrote, "I have the greatest fam and friends there ever was." She also posted a pic of herself posing in a Ralph Lauren cap, pair of sunglasses and T-shirt, standing next to her horse: "A quick stop by the barn for some magical pony kisses always helps," Kaley added.

To commemorate the occasion, the actress claimed that she accompanied her Flight Attendant co-star, Zosia Mamet, on a Nike shopping spree. She later expressed gratitude to her friends for sending their love. "The amount of LOVE I received today was overwhelming," the actress wrote. "The messages. The gifts. The calls. The check-ins. All of it. Meant the world to me."

Meanwhile, Cuoco celebrated her first birthday following her divorce from spouse Karl Cook this year. The pair met in 2016 and became friends because they shared a passion for horses. In 2018, they married. However, after three years of marriage, they announced their divorce in September 2021. However, as per E! News, on December 1, Kaley was seen celebrating both her birthday and her sister's birthday with a fun trip to Disneyland.

