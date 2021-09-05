Kaley Cuoco officially files for DIVORCE from Karl Cook after announcing their separation

Kaley Cuoco has officially filed for divorce from Karl Cook. According to PEOPLE, the Flight Attendant actress, 35, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, the same day she and Cook, 30, announced their separation after three years of marriage.

In a joint statement as per PEOPLE, the former couple said, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary," the statement continued.

The estranged couple added that they “made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.” Meanwhile, the 8 Simple Rules star started dating the equestrian in 2016 and announced their engagement a year later. In June 2018, they married in San Diego, California.

Interestingly, months before announcing their divorce, the couple both shared a heartfelt homage to the other on Instagram in June to commemorate their third wedding anniversary. Cuoco, who was previously married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, previously also spoke out about her marriage with Cook when they initially moved in together in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years and this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together,” she explained, “It’s been great for our relationship, and we like each other we realized, which is even better.”

ALSO READ:Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook call it quits after three years of marriage; Release joint statement