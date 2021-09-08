Kaley Cuoco is reportedly doing 'fine' and putting her career first after filing for divorce from Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's divorce news left everyone including their friends and fans surprised. The couple decided to split after three years of marriage and according to People's sources, the Big Bang Theory star is doing "fine" since moving apart from the husband. Reports also suggest that Cuoco and Cook haven't spent a lot of time together recently.

As per People, an insider informed, "She has a big career and puts that first in her life. It's basically a growing apart and each pursuing separate interests. She has a lot going on in her career now and loves her work. Their relationship is just following different paths. A marriage doesn't work if you rarely see the other one."

Last week, Kaley and Karl announced their separation with a joint statement as they stated that despite having love and respect for one another, the duo are moving on in opposite directions. They also maintained that there's no "anger or animosity" between them. Recently, Cuoco also erased of all of her photos with Cook from her Instagram.

It was earlier also mentioned by People that those close to Cuoco and Cook were surprised to learn about the couple's divorce announcement. Especially since those around the duo reportedly mentioned that they seemed very affectionate and happy during summer.

As for Cuoco focussing on work, the actress has already been busy shooting for her upcoming romantic comedy titled Meet Cute alongside Pete Davidson. Kaley has also been working on the second season of her Emmy nominated show, The Flight Attendant, which recently began its production.

