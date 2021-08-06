Kaley Cuoco’s new ‘favourite pastime’ includes ‘annoying Peter’ aka Pete Davidson on the sets of Meet Cute

Flight Attendant alum Kaley Cuoco recently joked about her “Meet Cute” co-star and SNL writer and comedian Pete Davidson. In a series on Instagram Stories posted by Cuoco, the Big Bang Theory actress documented bugging the actor while he tries to mug up his lines.

“Annoying Peter while he’s studying has become my favourite pastime,” Cuoco wrote as she sang “Higher Love” in the background. “He also hates my music choices which makes things even more fun,” she captioned a second post which Davidson tells the camera- it is a “really late night, really late night, just working on my [lines].” She then once again jumped in with Eric Church’s “Drink In My Hand”. A few minutes later, Cuoco pulled out the big guns with 'Frozen's' 'Let It Go' which she played “300 times.”

If you didn’t know, their upcoming film Meet Cute’s official synopsis reads, “When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep travelling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night’s date perfect.” The premise is described as: “What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones’ past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?”

On the personal front, Pete has been in the news for dating Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. Just last month, the duo seemingly confirmed their relationship by making their first joint public appearance! The 26-year-old Bridgerton actress and the 27-year-old SNL star were seen packing the PDA as they attended Wimbledon in London, England. The couple could be seen leaning on each other, hugging, sharing kisses, and sharing jokes. The duo also sat next to comedian Jack Whitehall while watching Roger Federer‘s match during day six of the tournament.

Also Read: Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson CONFIRM romance with PDA filled Wimbledon appearance; See photos