Kaley Cuoco to star opposite Kevin Hart in 'Man From Toronto'
Recently, Woody Harrelson replaced Jason Statham in the Sony's movie, reports variety.com.
The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world's deadliest assassin, known as the "man from Toronto" and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos follows as the assassin's world comes crashing down on Hart.
In a time where things feel uncertain, this kind of news makes me feel incredibly grateful and elated! Am I dreaming? Can’t wait to reunite with @kevinhart4real and basically sit there while he makes my face hurt from 24/7 laughter and Woody?! What?! #manfromtoronto time to get back to work!
Patrick Hughes is on board to helm the project. Robbie Fox and Chris Bremmer wrote the script from a story he conceived with Jason Blumenthal. The film is expected to release on September 17, 2021.
Cuoco is best known for her role in hit sitcom "The Big Bang Theory", which concluded last year. She will next be seen in HBO Max's upcoming limited series "The Flight Attendant". She has also executive produced the show. She voices the title character and serves as an executive producer on "Harley Quinn" for DC Universe.
Also Read Kaley Cuoco was forced to move in with husband Karl Cook during lockdown
Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.