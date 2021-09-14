Kaley Cuoco SUPPORTS Karl Cook amid their divorce; Leaves heart emojis on estranged husband's post

Kaley Cuoco congratulated her former husband, Karl Cook, on social media after filing for divorce after three years of marriage. As per Entertainment Tonight, The Traverse City Horse Shows posted a picture of Cook finishing first in a show-jumping competition and Cuoco celebrated the occasion by commenting on the post with several heart emojis.

Cook also uploaded a video to his Instagram account, drinking whiskey and explaining how he earned the blue ribbon at the Traverse City National Grand Prix on Saturday. “Congrats you, this was amazing,” Cuoco commented on the video. The actress, who began dating the professional equestrian in 2016, previously said that their mutual love of animals was what brought them together. “I finally found my horse guy,” Cuoco said during a September 2016 appearance on The Talk as per US Weekly “It was very meant to be. He’s an amazing rider, amazing equestrian and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs. … It’s been lovely.”

Meanwhile, Cuoco and Cook met in 2016 and started dating. They got engaged on The Big Bang Theory stars 32nd birthday a year later and married on June 30, 2018. However, they filed for divorce earlier this month. “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” they wrote in a joint statement on September 3.

Cuoco filed for divorce on the same day they announced their separation, with a source exclusively informing Us Weekly that the California native "has [an] ironclad prenup in place."

