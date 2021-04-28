Kaley Cuoco was 'uncomfortable' shooting intimate scenes for Flight Attendant due to The Big Bang Theory

Kaley Cuoco's The Flight Attendant co-star Michael Huisman opened up about the actress' discomfort while shooting love scenes for the show.

After her stint on The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco managed to surprise everyone with her performance on The Flight Attendant, which was significantly different from her role as Penny on the CBS sitcom. After dedicating 12 years to The Big Bang Theory, Cuoco moved on to the dark comedy/thriller genre with Flight Attendant which she not only starred in but also executive produced. One of the major transitions for the actress though was filming intimate scenes for the HBO Max show and recently, her co-star Michael Huisman opened up about the same.

Recently, during his appearance on ITV's This Morning, Huisman recalled how filming the love scenes with Kaley was strange at the start. The actor said, "Of course I didn’t realize, but for some reason she had never done a love scene before, I guess that never happened on The Big Bang Theory. So when we were doing a fairly decent… we’re making out on the bed, under the covers, we’re doing our first scene like that ,and I noticed she was sort of hovering on top of me, she’s not really sitting on my legs."

Adding further how Cuoco was uncomfortable during the shoot, her co-star said, "After like take three she starts to shake a little bit and I’m like 'Kaley, what are you doing? Just sit down!’ And it turned out that she was so uncomfortable and she had no idea how to do this thing. She was trying not to touch me."

Considering the CBS sitcom (The Big Bang Theory) never filmed any intimate scenes, Kaley seemed to face discomfort while working with the HBO Max series. Yet, Cuoco seemed to have overcome her problems well given that her smashing performance in The Flight Attendant won her SAG and Golden Globe award nominations.

