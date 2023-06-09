Kaley Cuoco’s bold decision to ditch sex scenes on set : 'I’m past that, not doing that anymore'

Kaley Cuoco, known for her roles in popular series like The Flight Attendant, explores new territory in Peacock's crime-com Based on a True Story. One aspect of the series that mirrors reality is Cuoco's pregnancy being incorporated into her character's storyline. This eight-episode series follows true-crime enthusiast Ava (Cuoco) and her husband Nathan (Chris Messina) as they embark on a podcast venture with a serial killer. Cuoco reflects on the show's tone and her unique experience during filming.

Cuoco on embracing the thrilling tone

Cuoco, 37, draws parallels between Based on a True Story and her previous series The Flight Attendant. She describes the thrill of balancing comedy, terror, fear, and heartfelt moments, showcasing her ability to navigate complex emotions. This multifaceted approach is something Cuoco thoroughly enjoys and finds herself adept at handling.

Cuoco on the freedom of embracing pregnancy onscreen

During the filming of Based on a True Story, Cuoco found joy in fully embracing her pregnancy. Encouraged to gain weight for the role, Cuoco saw it as a liberating experience. She indulged in In-N-Out burgers and satisfied her constant ice cravings, relishing the opportunity to showcase her pregnancy authentically. Being open about her journey felt natural to Cuoco, who has shared various aspects of her life with the public.

While Cuoco fully embraces her pregnancy onscreen, she reveals her decision to step away from sex scenes in her career. “I'm past that. I'm not doing that anymore,” she added. Cuoco prefers to have body doubles handle those scenes, including the sensual fantasies of her character in "Based on a True Story." She expresses her satisfaction with movie magic, allowing someone else to perform those intimate moments while she focuses on other aspects of her craft. As her pregnancy progressed, Cuoco also relied on stunt doubles for physically demanding scenes, recognizing the challenges of performing while being nine months pregnant. Through it all, Cuoco remains grateful for the opportunity to share her experiences and hopes to inspire other women to embrace their own journeys, proving that they can indeed do it all.

