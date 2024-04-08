Kaley Cuoco’s Shares Cute PICS Of Daughter Posing In Front Of Mirror; Jokes She's 'Definitely Our Kid'

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey’s daughter love mirrors like her parents!

In an adorable series of pictures, the Big Bang Theory alum posted stories of her daughter, Matilda, posing in front of a mirror on Instagram. She captioned it, “She [Matilda] found the mirror.”

The snap showed Matilda grabbing onto the sides of the mirror while giving her mommy a glance in the back. Matilda’s excitement over the mirror could be felt in the picture, and Cuoco joked about it and wrote, “She is definitely our kid, LOL.” The apple clearly doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Cuoco and Pelphrey’s daughter turned one!

Cuoco’s daughter turned one on March 30, and the proud mom shared a video compilation of her on Instagram, capturing the “best year” of their lives. The post had a sweet caption: “Matilda, you are 1! Best year of our lives .. you are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family!” it read.

The caption continued, “Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain. I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious one-year-old forever.”

The actress also gave a shoutout to her partner and Matida’s dad, Tom Pelphrey, “@tommypelphrey, thank you for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She’s perfect.” She concluded the post with a wish, “Happy birthday, angel girl!”

Matilda’s dad and Ozark actor also wished his sweet girl a happy birthday on the gram. “Happy First Birthday, my angel,” he wrote in the caption. You’ve turned the upside down and the inside out, and my heart grew a hundred sizes and left my body for good.”

Cuoco shared glimpses of Matilda’s first birthday

The Flight Attendant actress also gave her followers a glimpse at her daughter’s first birthday celebration, which she self-admittedly “nailed it!”

The parents threw their one-year-old a Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party, during which Matilda rocked gold sequin Minnie Mouse ears and a pink tutu. According to mom Cuoco, the baby was “obsessed” with the Minnie-ear balloon arc.

The party also had a princess bouncy castle, a “success among the partygoers”. Overall, the party for a Disney party dream come true.