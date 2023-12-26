Kamar de los Reyes passes away at 56 after Cancer Battle: 5 things to know about One Life to Live Star

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Kamar de los Reyes. The One Life to Live actor passed away on Christmas Eve following a brief battle with cancer. He was just 56 years old.

At the time of his death, Kamar was filming All American and had also shot for Hulu’s upcoming limited series Washington Black. He also had a role in Marvel’s upcoming Daredevil series.

Here’s five things to know about Kamar de los Reyes

He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico

According to a statement issued by the late actor’s family, Kamar de los Reyes was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and grew up in Las Vegas. He caught the acting bug when he first arrived in Los Angeles in the 80s.

“de los Reyes lived in Los Angeles, however, his heart never left Puerto Rico,” the family statement issued after his death read.

Kamar de los Reyes was well-known for his role in One Life to Live

Kamar de los Reyes was well-known for playing a gang member turned cop, Antonio Vega on ABC’s One Life to Live. He played the role from 1995 to 1998. He left the show briefly to explore other options but eventually returned to reprise his role as Antonio in 2000 and remained on the show until it was canceled in 2013.

He was the voice behind Raul Menendez in Call of Duty

Kamar de los Reyes played the antagonist Raul Menendez in the popular 2012 video game Call of Duty: Black Ops II. Menendez, the prime antagonist of the game, is a terrorist and an arms dealer who sparked the Cold War in far-sighted 2025.

Kamar reprised his role as Rual Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops IV and Call of Duty: Vanguard.

His personal life intertwined with his professional life as he married his co-actor

Kamar de los Reyes was married to his One Life to Live co-star Sherri Saum. Sherri played Keri Reynolds on the show. Kamar and Sherri married in 2007 and became parents to twin boys Michael and John, 9.

Kamar was also a father to his son Caylen, 26 from his prior relationship.

Upcoming projects include endeavors with Hulu and Disney+

Before his death, Kamar de los Reyes was shooting for All American where he played Coastal California University’s football coach Montes.

He had also shot for Hulu’s Washington Black and Daredevil: Born Again, a highly anticipated Disney+ project.

