KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World: What is the anime about? Release date, time, and other details

Good news for all anime fans. ‘Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World’ episode 2 is all set to hit the screens in the mid of April. Created by Aoi Akashiro and Sonsh Hangetsuban, the movie is inspired by the manga series of the same name. The highly-anticipated Japanese anime series has captivated the interest of anime fans everywhere. The last episode of the series has been a massive hit and everyone’s buzzing with excitement for the forthcoming season.

KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World: What is it about?

The anime series revolves around Yukito, a character who is reborn into a new world devoid of religion. Yukito is reincarnated after being offered as a sacrifice by his parents who are leading the cult. He learns that in this new world, a person's life and death are determined by the nation they reside in. It is anticipated that the second season of the story will be as dramatic and captivating as the first.

When will ‘KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World’ episode 2 be released?

The release date of the forthcoming episode has been announced. The upcoming episode of ‘KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World’ will be available on April 12, 2023, at 5:30 pm.

Where to watch the next episode?

The series is all set to hit the screens and fans are on the edge of their seats as they wait for the second episode. The second episode of ‘Kamikatsu: Working for God in a Godless World' can be watched on several anime streaming services, such as Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

