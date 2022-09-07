Kane Brown Concert 2023 - Everything you need to know about the Drunk Or Dreaming Tour

With the recent release of concert dates of Kane Brown's upcoming tour called the Drunk Or Dreaming tour, fans are already curious about the schedule, ticket presales, and prices.

Kane Brown Concert Tour: When will the sales begin?

The tickets will be available for purchase to the general public for Kane Brown’s upcoming US tour after September 9, 2022.

Where are the concerts scheduled?

Brown has revealed during his Drunk Or Dreaming tour he will be seen performing in New Zealand, Canada, and the UK. Brown has planned an extensive tour in 2023 as well that will start on March 16, 2023, at Grand Rapids, MI, and end on June 10, 2023. The concert is scheduled at locations like Michigan, Indiana, South Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Washington, Montana, Florida, and Colorado.

How to access presale codes?

If you are already looking for pre-sale codes for the upcoming Kane Brown’s US and world tour, all you need to do is register to his website and get access to his exclusive Artist presale.

All you need to do is visit, Kane Brown Music, and simply click on the “PRESALE” link. Each tour link has a tour date which is hyperlinked to a form. Fill out the form to immediately a relevant ticket code for your desired concert. If you have access to Citi cards, you have presale access to the Kane Brown concert tickets from September 6 onwards.

Ticketmaster Presale

The Ticketmaster presale for the Kane Brown concert begins on September 8 at 10 AM (Thursday) The code is “VENUE.”

Ticket sales to the general public will be exactly 24 hours after the Ticketmaster presale which means 10 AM on September 9. (Friday)

What is the cost of the tickets to the Kane Brown concert?

If you are excited to witness Brown play on his Drunk Or Dreaming Tour but worried about the ticket prices, here is all you need to know. The tickets at Auckland, New Zealand’s Spark Arena will be around $99 (USD $60), along with a handling fee of $8. In Calgary, the tickets may cost around $64 (USD $49) and $400 (USD $304). In Glasgow, Scotland tickets will be around £33.30, or $38.

How long is the concert?

A Kane Brown concert should be around 90 minutes to two hours long.

Drunk or Dreaming Tour 2023 - Kane Brown Concert Tour 2023 Dates

Recently famous for his being the first male country singer to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards 2022, Brown announced the dates of his "Drunk or Dreaming Tour." Starting on March 16, 2023, the tour will have 24 stops.

Thursday, March 16, Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Friday, March 17, Evansville, IN, Ford Center

Saturday, March 18, Greenville, SC, Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Thursday, March 23, Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

Friday, March 24, Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

Saturday, March 25, Huntington, WV, Mountain Health Arena

Thursday, March 30, Knoxville, TN, Thompson-Boling Arena

Friday, March 31, Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, April 1, North Little Rock, AR, Simmons Bank Arena

Thursday, April 13, Wichita, KS, INTRUST Bank Arena

Friday, April 14, St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 15, Omaha, NE, CHI Health Center

Thursday, April 20, Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Friday, April 21, Rapid City, SD, The Monument

Sunday, April 23, Nampa, ID, Ford Idaho Center Arena

Thursday, April 27, San Jose, CA, SAP Center at San Jose

Saturday, May 6, 2023, Bossier City, LA, Brookshire Grocery Arena

Friday, May 12, Tulsa, OK, BOK Center

Thursday, May 18, Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena

Saturday, May 19, Missoula, MT, Adams Center

Saturday, May 20, Billings, MT, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

Friday, June 2, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 3, St. Augustine, FL, The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 10, Greenwood Village, CO, Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

In addition to Brown, stars like Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, and LoCash will also be seen in the 2023 tour. Fans are thrilled about the upcoming Kane Brown tour.

