Kane gets teary eyed as The Undertaker REVEALS he's being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021

In what was definitely an emotional moment for WWE fans, The Undertaker surprised Kane with the good news that he is the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

After Molly Holly and Eric Bischoff, the latest WWE legend announced to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is none other than The Big Red Monster Kane. During an episode of WWE's The Bump, Glenn Jacobs and Mark Calaway aka The Undertaker reminisced about their good ol' days and how influential they have been in each other's career. In the closing moments, Taker surprised Kane with the happy WWE Hall of Fame news.

"It's been a lot of years and there's something I really need to get off my chest. All the battles back and forth, tag-teamed together, worked against each other but, it is truly my honour to announce that you, Kane, will be the next inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame The Class of 2021. Well deserved, much earned and couldn't be more proud of you brother," Taker announced along with a fist pump to celebrate his brother's triumphant moment. A baffled Kane was immediately struck with tears as he questioned Taker if he was being serious to which the latter affirmatively replied, "I'm definitely serious. There is no Hall of Fame without Kane, I can promise you that. You are the man."

"That means a lot. So, thank you very much," Kane managed to say amid his overwhelming emotions while Taker reiterated, "No, thank you. You earned every bit of it brother."

"No, seriously, if it hadn't been for people like you, nothing. None of this happens just cause whoever, it's people we're surrounded with. So, you've been just a huge part of my career and my life man. So, thank you. Thanks. Thank you," Kane praised Taker to which the latter concluded, "Hey, that goes both ways, man." Along with a big grin, Taker tipped his snapback (like his signature top hat WWE move) to Kane.

Sharing his excitement over being a WWE Hall of Fame inductee on Twitter, Kane tweeted, "Wow! This is the greatest honor that any @WWE superstar could hope for. Perfect that @undertaker delivered the news. THANK YOU!!" When Taker lovingly tweeted, ".@KaneWWE has been a brother to me on and off screen for over 25 years. Hardworking, loyal, and dedicated I was honored to be the one to announce he is the newest member of the #WWEHOF Class of 2021! #BrothersofDestruction," Kane tweeted back, "Thank you, my brother! What a tremendous honor!"

Wow! This is the greatest honor that any @WWE superstar could hope for. Perfect that @undertaker delivered the news. THANK YOU!! https://t.co/E1FkXbUxBF — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

Thank you, my brother! What a tremendous honor! https://t.co/9NCAibgoBy — Kane (@KaneWWE) March 24, 2021

Congratulations, Kane! As The Undertaker rightfully pointed out, nobody deserves this prestigious honour more!

Even the coldest of hearts won't be able to stop themselves from tearing up over this epic WWE moment. Longtime fans of WWE, especially since The Attitude Era have known the equation Kane and Taker have shared with the latter's monumental debut in 1997. Whether it was against each other or as The Brothers of Destruction, the iconic duo has given the WWE Universe many exhilarating, memorable wrestling moments to cherish over the decades.

Moreover, Kane has constantly been evolving his character with the best example being The Devil’s Favorite Demon teaming up with Daniel Bryan as the hilarious duo Team Hell No which was nothing short of comedic gold. Kane is also a Grand Slam champion as he's been a three-time world champion (World Heavyweight Championship, WWF Championship, ECW Championship), a 12-time world tag team champion (WWE Tag Team Championships, World Tag Team Championship, WCW Tag Team Championship) and a two-time Intercontinental Championship) amongst numerous other accolades.

