Kang Daniel REVEALS the first thing he wants to do when COVID 19 ends; Is a fan of American Horror Story

Kang Daniel is surely making a mark in the Korean music industry with his music as he garners more and more fans along with several music show wins. His latest work was the release of his third EP Magneta in August which included the successful lead single Who U Are. With the COVID-19 pandemic still rampant in South Korea, the 23-year-old singer got candid about what he's been up to in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea. Daniel confessed that he's a "homebody" hence not much as changed for him.

If Kang was told to just stay at home, he would do it for five years. The 2U singer had heard about an experiment, he wanted to apply for, to see how long someone could stay in a one-room apartment if they just had a computer and could eat what they wanted. "When the pandemic ends, I want to go skydiving. Right when I was gaining interest in trying it, the pandemic happened and I couldn’t do it," Kang revealed.

Daniel explained that the lyrics for Magenta was inspired by films or animations because he's a homebody and doesn't have a wide variety of experiences. If there were a need to write about hard times and struggles then Kang could confidently draw on his own experiences but he confessed that he's not good at expressing things in an abstract way.

Talking about how it's through films that one can the see the variety of people and relationships in the world and enjoy yourself while doing so, Daniel concluded by listing his favourite shows and movies to Cosmopolitan, "I enjoy odd genres like fantasy or horror. I enjoyed American Horror Story, and I'm also a fan of Guillermo del Toro. I particularly like his film Pan's Labyrinth."

