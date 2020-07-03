  1. Home
Kang Ji Young confesses she misses Goo Hara: I believe keeping her in my thoughts is what I can do for her

Goo Hara's fellow KARA member Kang Ji Young opened up about the late singer. Kang Ji Young confesses she misses her and revealed she urged Goo Hara's family to stay strong.
K-Pop fans were in shock last year when the news of Goo Hara's death made the headlines. The singer passed away in November. The 28-year-old singer was found dead in her Seoul home. Fans fondly remember the singer via social media. Now, Goo Hara's fellow KARA member Kang Ji Young has opened up about the late singer. As reported by Soompi, the singer confessed she misses Goo Hara. She revealed she has spoken to Goo Hara's family and urged them to stay strong. 

"It’s not something you can forget, even if you wanted to, so I just keep missing her," she said. "I believe missing her and keeping her in my thoughts is what I can do for her. We [KARA members] talked about it and we believe the best thing we can do for her is to keep living our best lives. The thing that makes my heart ache the most is feeling like there’s nothing I can do for her.” Kang Ji Young added. 

She revealed she has asked her family "to stay strong." "I want to help them if there’s anything I can do for them," Ji Young added. The Korean star also added that she is in touch with fellow KARA members as well. She said the members choose to refrain from discussing work when they meet for non-band related activities. "When we were active as KARA, we were always seeing each other so we didn’t really set apart any time to hang out. But now, we don’t get to see each other as often so we really value the time we spend together. We usually reminisce about the past rather than talk about what we’re doing now," she said. 

Ji Young currently stars in Sweet Munchies and Han Seung Yeon has been her support. "Han Seung Yeon monitored the drama for me. She’d say, ‘Baby, I enjoyed it.’ The others still call me ‘baby.’ She [Han Seung Yeon] is smaller than me, but she still calls me ‘baby,'" she said. 

