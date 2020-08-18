Kang Sora shares a handwritten letter to fans on upcoming wedding: Will work hard to show a happy married life

Doctor Stranger star Kang So-ra shared a heartfelt handwritten letter to her fans to update them on her upcoming surprise wedding to her older non-celebrity boyfriend. Read the 30-year-old actress' full letter below.

What came as a major surprise announcement, it was recently revealed that Doctor Stranger star Kang So-ra is getting hitched to her older non-celebrity boyfriend. Her agency Plum Actors issued a statement revealing the details. While an elaborate August 29 ceremony was being planned, due to the COVID-19 situation, a small, private gathering with only their direct families involved will now take place instead. Furthermore, the 30-year-old actress shared a heartfelt handwritten note to her fans on her official fan cafe Bling Bling to announce her wedding herself.

In her letter, So-ra confessed that she was nervous to reveal her good news while thanking her fans for all the love and gratitude they bestowed upon her during the 11 years since she debuted. Moreover, talking about her wedding, the Revolutionary Love star gushed that she has found a good person who she wants to spend the rest of her life with and will strive to show a happy married life. So-ra also shared that she can't wait to show more sides of herself as an actress in order to return the support she's received from fans who believed in her.

Check out Kang So-ra's full letter to fans announcing her wedding below:

"Hello, this is Kang Sora.

It’s been a while since I’ve said hello to the Bling Bling family.

I’m worried and nervous about greeting you, but I wanted to personally share this news with you first, so I’m writing each word with courage.

It has already been 11 years since I debuted. Thanks to all of you who congratulated me and were happier for me than even I was for myself, I felt gratitude that cannot be fully expressed in words. Thanks to the support and love you gave me during the 11 years, I was able to stay strong and come this far. I sincerely thank you for always staying by my side and making me feel secure.

I, Kang Sora, who a lot of you at Bling Bling have considered their younger sister, friend, or older sister, am getting married in late August. You are probably surprised by the sudden news. I found a good person that I want to spend the rest of my life with, so I am sharing this good news with you through this letter.

I will work hard to show a happy married life and many more sides as an actress so that I can return [what I’ve received] to all of you who believe in and support me. Please continue to watch over me.

Though everyone is having a difficult time these days, I genuinely hope that you are staying healthy. Thank you for reading this long letter.

From, Kang Sora."

ALSO READ: Revolutionary Love's Kang Sora announces marriage to non celebrity boyfriend; To have a small, private wedding

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Share your comment ×