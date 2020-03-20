Kanika Kapoor's father ADMITS Coronavirus positive singer was part of four parties since returning from London

Coronavirus positive Kanika Kapoor's father Rajeev Kapoor revealed in an interview that his daughter attended 3-4 parties and has interacted with 300 to 400 people since returning from London. Read below to know more about what Rajeev had to share on the same.

All anyone is talking about is Kanika Kapoor, as the singer has tested positive for coronavirus. Before the news was confirmed by Kanika, reports suggested that the actress partied with around 100 people upon return from London. The 41-year-old singer's own father Rajeev Kapoor spoke candidly with Aaj Tak, confirming that Kanika was a part of 3-4 parties and had even interacted with 300 to 400 people. This has caused major concern amongst the people who met Kanika in person.

However, Kanika was quick to note in an interview with Republic TV, denying that she partied once she returned from London. There were also rumours that she hid in a bathroom at the airport and dodged the staff to get out. This was immediately denied by her father. Moreover, Rajeev added that the six family members will be getting tested and that they have informed those who were in contact with them to get tested as well. The testing news was confirmed by Kanika, in her lengthy Instagram post.

"My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well. I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago," Kapoor wrote on IG.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ETime, Mameet Gulzaar, one half of the Meet Bros shared that he was worried about his food friend because she was living with her parents for 10 days and was also in touch with her grandmother. That's what the singer is most tensed about.

Rajeev noted that Kanika's symptoms before she tested positive for COVID-19 were fever and a mild cough.

