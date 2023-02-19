Kanye earned a top spot on the ‘50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists’ list
Kanye’s 2018 release made it to Rolling Stone’s list of horrible albums along with Lil Wayne, Run-DMC, Madonna, and more.
Kanye West has bagged several awards throughout his career, although his most recent award is not something he’ll be proud of. The controversial Chicago Rapper is yet again in headlines following the release of Rolling Stone’s ‘50 Genuinely Horrific Albums’ by Brilliant artists. Kanye has topped the Rolling Stone’s list for his 2018 release ‘Ye’. Sadly, the song has been claimed as the most disastrous in the history of popular music by the writers of the magazine.
‘Ye’ may not have established the same impact as its other songs, but it has been celebrated among its fans. In fact, it has been one of his most streamed songs on Spotify and surpassed 1 billion streams by 2021.
Outkast, Lil Wayne, and more place on Rolling Stone’s list
While Kanye’s ‘Ye’ earned first place, several rappers were recognized for their horrible numbers. Albums that made it to the top 10 list include Yes’ Union, Elvis Presley’s Fun in Acapulco, Creedence Clearwater Revival’s Mardi Gras, Lennon and Ono’s Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s American Dream, and Bob Dylan’s Down in the Groove.
The list also featured Lil Wayne's 2010 album “Rebirth” at number 24 and Crown Royal by RUN DMC at number 27. Likewise, the Idlewild soundtrack by OutKast was ranked at number 46. Apart from this, some of the notable songs on the list were Elton John’s Leather Jackets, George Harrison’s Gone Troppo, Metallica’s St. Anger, Paul McCartney’s Give My Regards to Broad Street, Van Morrison’s Latest Record Project, and David Bowie’s Never Let Me Down.
Kanye West Documentary – We Need To Talk About Kanye
BBC is set to host a documentary that will consist of eight episodes about the life and career of rapper Kanye West AKA ‘Ye’. Kanye West’s placement on the list also comes amidst announcements of his documentary titled “We Need to Talk About Kanye”. Each episode of the documentary will feature new guests that will throw light on Kanye's life and his place in popular culture.
