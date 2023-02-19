Kanye earned a top spot on the ‘50 Genuinely Horrible Albums By Brilliant Artists’ list

Kanye West has bagged several awards throughout his career, although his most recent award is not something he’ll be proud of. The controversial Chicago Rapper is yet again in headlines following the release of Rolling Stone’s ‘50 Genuinely Horrific Albums’ by Brilliant artists. Kanye has topped the Rolling Stone’s list for his 2018 release ‘Ye’. Sadly, the song has been claimed as the most disastrous in the history of popular music by the writers of the magazine.

‘Ye’ may not have established the same impact as its other songs, but it has been celebrated among its fans. In fact, it has been one of his most streamed songs on Spotify and surpassed 1 billion streams by 2021.