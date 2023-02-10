Kanye has gone MIA after filing court case against the local fast food joint; Here is all you need to know
After taking substantive steps of starting the court proceedings, Kanye West seems to have gone MIA for his lawsuit against a local burger joint.
In the beginning of 2022, Kanye West filed a lawsuit against the local fast food joint – Ivanhoe’s College Dropout Burgers owned by Mark Elkhouri. Along with sending the owner multiple cease and desist letters for a mural that was painted on his shop, Kanye also accused the local restaurant of using his IP address without consent. Read all the details about the same here.
Kanye goes dark on his court case against Ivanhoe’s Burgers
Kanye West hit the restaurant with multiple cease and desist letters for the teddy bear signage in front, mural painted in the shop, and Gold Digger burger on the menu inspired by Ye. However, it now seems that Kanye West beef with this local burger joint has gone cold. After filing the lawsuit, West has taken no serious steps to move the case forward. West was also unreachable when Elkhouri’s team tried to secure the legal case before the case started.
Kanye West turning down the heat on this case can be because of multiple reasons including that he is busy with his new rumored wife Bianca Censori or is piled on by the other legal troubles that seems more pressing than the interior of a burger shop. West might also be legally unrepresented since his lawyers quit after the rapper’s anti-Semitic tirades.
College Dropout Burgers situation
The owner Mark Elkhouri said that he just wanted to pay tribute to his favorite artist Kanye. Due to whatever reason Kanye West has gone cold with this burger joint, the restaurant seems to be in the clear as of now.
The owner has since modified the menu to pay tributes to the other college dropouts like Brad Pitt and Steve Jobs along with getting rid of any obvious signs of Kanye West. The mural have also been covered and the teddy signage has been blacked out.
