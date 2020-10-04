  1. Home
Kanye prays for Donald Trump after COVID 19 diagnosis: I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken

Kanye West took to Twitter to reveal he is praying for Donald Trump and Melania Trump after the POTUS and his wife were diagnosed with COVID 19. The rapper said he would do the same for "Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken."
Earlier this weekend, US President Donald Trump confirmed that he and Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19. The POTUS revealed that he and the FLOTUS have been quarantined. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted on October 1. While the internet is filled with all kinds of reactions, Kanye West took to the social media platform to reveal he is praying for the President and his wife. 

"There’s a crying need for civility across the board.  We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus," the rapper tweeted. He added that he would do the same if Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden were diagnosed. "I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19," Kanye tweeted. Meanwhile, several celebrities, in the light of Trump's fight against the virus, urged fans to wear a mask. 

Check out who said what here: Donald Trump COVID 19 Positive: Hollywood stars urge fans to wear a mask after POTUS contracts Coronavirus

Hours after his diagnosis, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, as a "precaution" on Friday following his test results. On Saturday, the POTUS released a video in which he said he was feeling "much better" and hoped to be "back soon". 

