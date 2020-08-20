  1. Home
Kanye West adds Kirsten Dunst to his 2020 Vision board; Latter left confused, asks ‘why am I a part of it?’

Kanye West recently posted a glimpse of his 2020 Vision which featured faces like Anna Wintour and Kirsten Dunst as a part of his presidential campaign. Kirsten took to Twitter to express her confusion over her presence in Kanye’s campaign. See her tweet below.
Spider-Man actress Kirsten Dunst is a little confused about why she was a part of Kanye West’s recent presidential campaign. The 38-year-old actress took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to react to being a part of Kanye West‘s 2020 Vision. “What’s the message here, and why am I a part of it?” Kirsten tweeted back at the 43-year-old rapper, who is also running for president.

 

Kanye shared a photo of a grid of photos along with the slogan “Kanye 2020 Vision.” The photos in the post include people of all different ages and backgrounds, while also including a photo of Kirsten and Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour. As of right now, Kanye has not explained why he chose to include a photo of Kristen in his Vision post.

 

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Kanye West wants to stay in Wyoming and focus on his presidential candidacy, even though his wife Kim Kardashian and their kids are residing in LA. A source via People magazine shared details about the couple’s living situation, and it appeared as if Kim is “happy to be back in Los Angeles” while Kanye West will be staying in Wyoming, as it “is where he wants to live,” the insider told People. The source added, “Kim still seems focused on making her marriage work.”

 

“She is pretty quiet about her exact plans for the future, but for now she seems okay with Kanye living in Wyoming. He is moving ahead with the presidential campaign. This is a decision that no one can change his mind about.” the source added. 

 

