Kanye West allegedly wants to date an ‘artist’ and a ‘creative’ person post divorce with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West, who is in the middle of a divorce case with Kim Kardashian, has been making headlines recently. According to what an insider told Page Six, the rapper wants his next relationship to be “with an artist and a creative person,” the source explained that the rapper feels he “can speak the same language” with an artist. Kim and Kanye’s divorce proceedings are currently ongoing. The rapper also officially responded to Kim’s request for a joint custody of their four kids, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Earlier this year, rumors started circulation about Kim allegedly dating Van Jones, however, the latter debunked the gossip. At that time, another source told the news outlet that Kim is “not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move.” Another source said that the TV personality is focusing on remaking her image as a devoted mother and would eventually like to enter politics. On the other hand, before his marriage with Kim, Kanye dated renowned models, Chanel Iman and Amber Rose. The rapper was also rumored to have dated Selita Ebanks.

In a report by HollywoodLife, it was revealed that the duo scarcely communicated in the preceding months and when they did it was strictly about the kids or business. Due to all the time spent apart, divorce rumors about the two started spreading. However, according what a source told the news outlet, Kim and Kanye had begun living separately for months. Prior to the divorce, the two had been together for 7 years.

