Kanye West and Balenciaga raise USD 1 million for the DMX’s family with tribute T-shirt

Kanye West, a close friend of the late rapper DMX - raised USD 1 million for the late rapper’s family through the sale Tribute T-shirts designed by Balenciaga. According to TMZ, Kanye West’s very own fashion brand Yeezy, commissioned Balenciaga to design the T-shirt that were sold at USD 200 a piece, were sold out in 24 hours over the weekend. They were launched on the website DMX-tribute.com. The long sleeves shirt features a graphic of DMX on the front with RIP printed on it.

The money collected would be given to DMX’s family, who were remembered on Sunday at a private funeral that took place at Brooklyn’s Christian Cultural Center. DMX- whose real name is Earl Simmons- was honored at the Brooklyn Barclays Center memorial attended by Yeezy on Saturday.

In addition to commissioning and selling T-shirts, West was also one among the artists who performed at DMX’s memorial service, “DMX: A Celebration of Life”, is Brooklyn on Saturday. Sources via Page Six said that, West who kept low profile at the ceremony also helped in setting up the stage and he had recruited visual artist Akeem Smith to help design the layout.

Kayne West commemorated the event with his Sunday Service Choir, singing Soul II Soul’s Keep on Movin, The Clark Sisters, You Brought the Sunshine, the hymn Jesus Loves Me and their original song Excellent. Other artists who performed at the memorial were New York hip hop artists including Nas, Jadakiss, Eve and Swizz Beatz. DMX’s 12-year-old daughter Sonovah rapped a version of her father’s song Slippin, from his 1998 album Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood. DMX’s eldest son Xavier Simmons said, “Our father is a king, our father is an icon”.

DMX passed away on April 9 from a heart attack at 50. Tributes poured in for the rapper since his death with Snoop Dogg, AJ Tracey, Swizz Beatz and the team behind Rick and Morty among those to honor him.

