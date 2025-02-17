Kanye West and Bianca Censori Do Not Have a Prenup? Here’s What Reports Claim Amid Divorce Rumors

As Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s divorce rumors escalate, new revelations have surfaced. Earlier, it was reported that both the rapper and the model had their representatives contact a divorce lawyer this week. Now, a direct source has told TMZ that the couple does not have a prenup as the divorce looms.

The outlet further claimed that the Yeezy founder has allegedly lost money since marrying Censori in December 2022. According to California law, assets and debts are equally distributed, which could lead to Censori being heavily indebted.

However, she would not be liable for sharing the debts, as most of West’s financial losses were tied to assets he owned before marrying the Australian architect. Reportedly, the Runaway rapper lost tens of millions of dollars on his Malibu property years ago, for which Censori wouldn’t be held responsible.

Divorce speculation intensified following the couple’s controversial red carpet appearance at the 2025 Grammys. The duo walked the carpet, and Censori removed her large black fur blazer to reveal her actual outfit — a sheer dress with nothing underneath.

The stunt was deemed indecent and inappropriate, leading to backlash and online criticism. As if they weren’t already embroiled in controversy, West further fueled the fire by posting a series of since-deleted antisemitic and misogynistic tweets on X (formerly Twitter).

Sources claimed that West’s social media rant was the final straw for Censori amid the divorce rumors. Although reports of their rumored separation continue to circulate, Kanye's former employee, Milo Yiannopoulos, recently denied the claims in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

He asserted that the couple was not separating and had instead spent a romantic Valentine’s Day together. Yiannopoulos urged people not to believe the divorce rumors unless the news comes directly from West or Censori, rather than from "unsourced" tabloid reports.