Kanye West and Bianca Censori Giving Their Rocky Marriage Another Shot? Read as Couple Splits Over Ye’s Shocking Remarks on Elon Musk’s X

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are reportedly trying to fix their marriage after a stretch of heavy speculation regarding whether they were still together.

Recent news suggested that the pair had decided to split up shortly after their much-criticized appearance at the Grammy Awards 2025, where Censori appeared in a see-through dress that left her totally exposed. According to Page Six's sources, after intense discussions, the two have decided to stay together, feeling that their relationship is worth salvaging.

The source told the outlet that the couple "have done a lot of talking this past week and they’re not ready to give up on each other."

Their marriage issues emerged in tandem with West's most recent series of incendiary comments, including the antisemitic remarks he posted on social media. His remarks, which saw him praise Adolf Hitler and promote offensive imagery, prompted mass outrage. After initially saying he would shut down his account, social media site X ultimately did so.

In spite of the controversy, Censori was seen with West at a screening of their new film, which is said to have cost USD 25 million and has her in a starring role. The screening, which took place over the weekend, featured an early cut of the film, which deals with issues of nudity in society.

Ye posted the movie poster on Instagram with Censori lying nude on the floor, captioning, "IM SO PROUD OF MY WIFE FOR STARRING IN HER FIRST FEATURE FILM SHOT IN JAPAN DIRECTED BY VANESSA BEECROFT PRODUCED BY ME."

Though Censori has yet to respond in public to her husband's comments, insiders of the Daily Mail revealed she did not know of his recent social media activity when he started it. "Bianca was unaware that he was doing this. They're in LA and he started this in the middle of the night," a source told the outlet last week.

Celebrities and organizations have come out to criticize Kanye West's comments, with others urging additional actions to be taken against him. Meanwhile, Bianca Censori allegedly retaining her relationship with Ye has raised several eyebrows, with her previously being reported to be frustrated with his public controversies.