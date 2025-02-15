Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Rep DENIES 'Unsourced' Divorce Rumors; Slams 'Tabloid Press'

Kanye West and Bianco Censori are not headed for divorce! The couple's long-time representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the couple is still together and that the divorce news is nothing but rumors spread by tabloids.

On Thursday, February 13, the rep revealed, "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together." He insisted that any such news in the future should not be bought unless it was coming from the rapper and model themselves and not from "unsourced rumor in the tabloid press."

Yiannopoulos stressed that he has "lost track" of the number of times the press wrongly reported West and Censori's separation. The divorce news was first reported by The Daily Mail earlier today. The outlet claimed a source close to the rapper stated that the couple is headed for a split.

It further claimed that the legal filing of their divorce is expected to be revealed in the coming days. Another outlet claimed that the couple have reached out to their respective divorce attorney in the wake of the controversies surrounding the Yeezy founder.

It's been a tough few weeks for the couple! On February 2, the couple stirred controversy after appearing on the Grammys red carpet, where Censori unveiled her nearly nude look. She wore a fully sheer dress with nothing underneath and caused a ton of backlash.

It was later cleared that Censori's controversial look was meant to replicate the cover of West's recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign (as Y$), Vultures 1. As a result, people started hurling accusations at the rapper for using his wife as a promotional object.

Their rep shut down the allegation, saying, "There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori," to The Hollywood Reporter.

This was followed by West going on a social media rant, posting a series of antisemitic, homophobic, and misogynistic comments. He deleted the posts from his X (Twitter) account after the backlash.