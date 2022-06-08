Kanye West and Chaney Jones split after five months of dating; Reports

Kanye West has reportedly split from girlfriend Chaney Jones after the duo dated for five months according to TMZ. West who previously featured on multiple stories and posts shared by the model on Instagram had recently taken a trip to Japan along with her. As per reports, the rapper was spotted hanging out with another woman for a movie outing.

Fans noticed that Chaney has reportedly deleted all photos from her Instagram with the rapper. West and Jones first sparked romance rumours earlier this year after they were clicked together in Miami. The duo seemingly made their relationship Instagram official after the model shared a cosy snap with him on Instagram and the rapper commented on it with a black heart emoji.

The duo also attended a Lakers game together in March and were seen enjoying the game with courtside seats. Chaney also honoured West after he bagged Grammy Awards recently and wrote, "THE BIGGEST [goat emoji] SO PROUD." Chaney had also recently shown off her new tattoo which she dedicated to West as she got Ye ( his legal name) inked onto her wrist.

Kanye in the meantime has been keeping a low profile on social media. The rapper earlier this year got into a social media beef with ex Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson and shared several posts calling out the comedian. West also released a music video that seemingly mocked Davidson and showcased a visual of an animated figure similar to the comedian being buried alive. West had also taken to social media to call out Kim as he ranted about their daughter being allowed to use TikTok without his permission.

