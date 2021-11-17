Kanye West and Drake pose for a photo together as they appear to end their long running beef

Kanye West and Drake seem to have finally buried the hatched as the duo hung out together at Dave Chappelle's show and even posed for a snap together, that was posted by West on his Instagram. Along with the photo, Kanye (legally Ye) wrote nothing except for a dove emoji, presumably hinting at the two rappers being at peace with one another.

Kanye and Drake's photo together comes after a video message that was posted by J Prince on his Twitter account, that called for the two rappers to end their beef. In the video, Kanye approached Drake to join him for a live show in order to free Larry Hoover. It seems J Prince's involvement in solving the feud between Drake and West did help.

Check out Kanye West's post here:

Apart from posing together in a snap, Kanye also dropped a video from comedian Dave Chappelle's show where both the rappers were present. In his Instagram stories, Kanye shared a clip where Chappelle addressed Drake and his reconciliation. The video showed the comedian saying, "I'll say it again, make some noise for Kanye and Drake. And make some noise for our reconciliation."

It certainly was the biggest news for fans who had been waiting for the two artists to end their feud for a long time. With their reconciliation, fans couldn't help but wonder if the duo will soon collaborate for a track. Over the years, the two rappers have taken numerous potshots at each other but particularly took a heated turn after Drake had released a track dissing West Pusha-T titled Druppy Freestyle in 2018.

