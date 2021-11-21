Kanye West and Drake TEAM UP for Larry Hoover benefit concert after ending feud

Kanye West and Drake are all set to perform at a joint concert after the two rappers recently buried the hatchet and ended their beef as they partied together in Toronto. West and Drake recently made up at Dave Chappelle's show and have now announced their collaboration for a Free Larry Hoover benefit concert through their Instagram posts.

On Saturday, West announced that Drake and he will perform together at the LA Coliseum in Los Angeles on December 9. He captioned the post on Instagram, "God's Plan" with a dove emoji. Drake also shared a photo detailing the upcoming concert along with a fingers crossed emoji.

The LA Coliseum's event page added that the concert will "raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform."

West and Drake's fans have been over the moon about the duo ending their feud and are hopeful to see them collaborate together soon. The rappers decided to end their beef following a video that West featured in that was shared by J Prince on his social media accounts. In the video, Kanye asked Drake to come on board for the benefit concert to help Larry Hoover and said, "I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it's time to put it to rest."

Kanye and Drake then posed for a snap together as they hung out together with J Prince and Dave Chappelle during their recent meet.

ALSO READ: Kanye West and Drake pose for a photo together as they appear to end their long-running beef