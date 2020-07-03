  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kanye West and Elon Musk's PHOTO is winning the internet for THIS reason

This photo is creating ways on social media, with users stating that Grimes is the best part of the picture, leaving behind Elon and Kanye.
8181 reads Mumbai
Kanye West and Elon Musk's PHOTO is winning the internet for THIS reasonKanye West and Elon Musk's PHOTO is winning the internet for THIS reason
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In a photo shared by Kanye West on his Twitter account, sees Elon Musk and Kanye wearing some sort of orange. Yes, that might sound a tad bit odd, but when you see the photo, you will realise that Kanye West is hinting at his striking orange jacket and Elon Musk's black t-shirt with a print of orange on it. Kanye West wrote in his post, that when you visit your boy's home and find out that you both are sporting orange. The fans are actually not looking at the orange but something else entirely. The picture shared by Kanye if seen closely features, Elon's girlfriend, Grimes as she is taking the photo.

The fans and followers of both Kanye West and Elon Musk are very impressed that Grimes is taking the photo and looks way good when compared to both Kanye and Elon. This picture of the dynamic duo is winning hearts as it shows, the trio, Kanye West, Elon Musk and Grimes. This photo is creating ways on social media, with users stating that Grimes is the best part of the picture, leaving behind Elon and Kanye.

Check out Kanye West's photo

Even if Grimes is just seen as a reflection in the photo, the social media users are totally impressed by her presence in the intriguing photo. Moving on from the photo, Grimes and Elon have officially got their baby's name on a birth certificate. Well, the fans of the couple are very happy for them, as they have the baby’s name finalized in the way they wanted it always.     

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement