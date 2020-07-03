Kanye West and Elon Musk's PHOTO is winning the internet for THIS reason

This photo is creating ways on social media, with users stating that Grimes is the best part of the picture, leaving behind Elon and Kanye.

In a photo shared by Kanye West on his Twitter account, sees Elon Musk and Kanye wearing some sort of orange. Yes, that might sound a tad bit odd, but when you see the photo, you will realise that Kanye West is hinting at his striking orange jacket and Elon Musk's black t-shirt with a print of orange on it. Kanye West wrote in his post, that when you visit your boy's home and find out that you both are sporting orange. The fans are actually not looking at the orange but something else entirely. The picture shared by Kanye if seen closely features, Elon's girlfriend, Grimes as she is taking the photo.

The fans and followers of both Kanye West and Elon Musk are very impressed that Grimes is taking the photo and looks way good when compared to both Kanye and Elon. This picture of the dynamic duo is winning hearts as it shows, the trio, Kanye West, Elon Musk and Grimes. This photo is creating ways on social media, with users stating that Grimes is the best part of the picture, leaving behind Elon and Kanye.

Check out Kanye West's photo

When you go to your boys house and you’re both wearing orange pic.twitter.com/IyPOdEKaVY — ye (kanyewest) July 1, 2020

Even if Grimes is just seen as a reflection in the photo, the social media users are totally impressed by her presence in the intriguing photo. Moving on from the photo, Grimes and Elon have officially got their baby's name on a birth certificate. Well, the fans of the couple are very happy for them, as they have the baby’s name finalized in the way they wanted it always.

