Kanye West and ex Irina Shayk share a friendly moment as they reunite at London Fashion Week
Kanye West and Irina Shayk recently had a friendly interaction as the duo met at London Fashion Week.
Kanye West reunited with ex Irina Shayk recently as the duo met at London Fashion Week. A video captured the duo interacting with each other where they shared hug and were also seen laughing in a friendly exchange. As per the video shared by Vogue on Monday, the Yeezy founder was greeting several models backstage when he also embraced Shayk.
The video showcased Irina saying, "I got you!" to the rapper with a laugh before he moved on to talk to Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erykah Badu and creative director Riccardo Tisci. Shayk looked stunning as she was ready to walk in the show sporting a black, velvet black dress with mesh gloves. Kanye was also seen looking his fashionable best as he donned a black leather jacket, matching leather pants, a hoodie, and embellished flip-flops.
Kanye and Irina's latest interaction came nearly a year after the former couple split in July 2021. The duo began romance rumors in June of that year when they were seen in Provence, France, celebrating West’s 44th birthday. Although reports suggested that the duo parted ways within two months.
A Page Six source had spoken about their relationship and said, "She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him. She doesn’t want the association that they are dating" to be making headlines. Following Shayk, West went on to date Julia Fox and later also Chaney Jones. Recently, the rapper sparked romance rumours with Candice Swanepoel. In the meantime, West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian recently spoke about being happily single.
