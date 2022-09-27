Kanye West and ex Irina Shayk share a friendly moment as they reunite at London Fashion Week

Kanye West reunited with ex Irina Shayk recently as the duo met at London Fashion Week. A video captured the duo interacting with each other where they shared hug and were also seen laughing in a friendly exchange. As per the video shared by Vogue on Monday, the Yeezy founder was greeting several models backstage when he also embraced Shayk.

The video showcased Irina saying, "I got you!" to the rapper with a laugh before he moved on to talk to Bella Hadid, Stella Maxwell, Erykah Badu and creative director Riccardo Tisci. Shayk looked stunning as she was ready to walk in the show sporting a black, velvet black dress with mesh gloves. Kanye was also seen looking his fashionable best as he donned a black leather jacket, matching leather pants, a hoodie, and embellished flip-flops.