Kanye West and Irina Shayk split following rapper's Malibu reunion with estranged wife Kim Kardashian?

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits and it comes days after the rapper was recently spotted on a lunch outing with estranged wife Kim Kardashian in Malibu. According to a People source, West and Shayk were not in a serious relationship. The duo was first linked together after being spotted at Kanye's birthday bash in France.

While multiple reports state that Shayk and West have parted ways, the reason for their apparent breakup is still unknown. As per People, West's professional commitments could be the reason for the same considering a source informed the portal on how the rapper has been focussed on his work and is also making sure to spend time with his kids, whom he shares with Kim.

Adding on about Kanye and Irina's equation, a source told People, "He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."

Kanye at the moment has been busy working on his upcoming album, Donda for which the rapper recently also ogranised two major listening events in Atlanta. The rapper was also put up in a small room in Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium to finish working on his album. At both the album listening events, Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian made an appearance and showed her support along with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Kim and Kanye's recent Malibu meet has also hinted at the duo's cordial relationship as they continue to co-parent their four kids.

As for Kanye and Irina, the duo first sparked romance rumours after the model headed for a France vacay with the musician for the latter's birthday although after heading back to the US, the two were reported to be in a long-distance relationship since Shayk lives in New York. Neither Kanye nor Irina have made any official statements about their reported relationship or split.

