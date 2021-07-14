Kanye West and Irina Shayk's rumoured romance fizzles out? Model reportedly likes the rapper 'as a friend'

Irina Shayk reportedly attended Kanye West's birthday bash in France "as a friend" and is not looking for a relationship at the moment informed a source close to the model.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk had sparked dating rumours back in June after the duo were spotted enjoying a France trip together for the rapper's birthday. After their vacay, while West returned to his LA home, Shayk was back in New York and busy spending time with her daughter Lea, whom she shares with ex Bradley Cooper. While there were reports that the two were thinking about long-distance romance, as per Page Six, it seems the duo's rumoured romance has already taken a backseat.

As the portal, it all started with Shayk reportedly turning down West for a Paris trip to attend a couture show. A source further informed Page Six about what went down between Kanye West and Irina saying, "She likes him as a friend, but doesn’t want a relationship with him. She doesn’t want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]."

Considering how the news of their France vacay spread like wildfire, it seems Irina wanted to stray away from fueling rumours again and hence decided to turn down Kanye's offer. The Page Six source further stated that her being spotted with West would lead to "another month of news saying that they are dating."

It has also been reportedly revealed by the source that Irina had attended Kanye's birthday bash "as a friend" and that there were over 50 people who had been there celebrating with them. It has also been added by the source that the model isn't looking for a relationship at the moment and is happy focusing on raising her four-year-old daughter in a co-parenting setup with Bradley Cooper.

