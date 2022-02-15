Kanye West and Julia Fox reportedly call it QUITS after two months of dating; Duo will remain ‘good friends’

Kanye West and Julia Fox's romance has ended after less than two months of dating, as per Us Weekly reports. “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together,” a representative for Julia, 32, told US Weekly on Monday.

The statement comes as the rapper, 44, renewed his public calls for a reconciliation with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who is dating Pete Davidson. “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram on Monday. “SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES.” Interestingly, earlier this month, Fox said that she was not envious of West's desire to rekindle his relationship with the Skims founder, 41.

The Uncut Gems actress stated on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, that Ye must have residual feelings for Kim but she is totally fine with it. "It's natural and human, but I also know he's with me now, and that's all that counts." However, Fox was previously married to Peter Artemiev, with whom she had a 12-month-old son, Valentino. After two years of marriage, the pilot filed for divorce from the actress in February 2020, and the divorce was completed in July of that year.

West, for his part, married Kardashian in May 2014. North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, are the couple's children. In February 2021, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum filed for divorce, alleging "irreconcilable differences." Meanwhile, the Skims creator and "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson dined unaffected by Kanye's recent drama ahead of Valentine's Day. The "King of Staten Island" actor was spotted unlocking the vehicle door for his girlfriend before the duo proceeded to one of the restaurant's exclusive outside eating huts.

