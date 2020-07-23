  1. Home
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's marriage in trouble? Couple considering divorce since a 'long time': Report

According to a latest report, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is on the rocks and divorce talks have been happening for 'several weeks' as per sources.
Rapper Kanye West took social media by storm after his Twitter meltdown and left fans as well as netizens gravely concerned about his mental health. Kim Kardashian has now addressed and acknowledged that Kanye is battling a serious mental health issue -- bipolar disorder. Earlier this month, Kanye had announced that he will be running for the US presidential elections and even kicked off his campaign rally in South Carolina where he broke down and cried profusely while speaking about abortion. 

According to a latest report in People, looks like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage is on the rocks. The report citing a source revealed that the couple have been considering divorce since a long time. Kim and Kanye, who have been married for six years and are parents to four kids, are in the middle of divorce talks, the source revealed to the portal. "Divorce had been in the process for several weeks," the insider said. 

Another source confirmed to People and said, "There has been enough communication, both in the past few days and in the weeks prior, to establish that both sides feel the marriage is over." 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In a rare statement, Kim Kardashian asked fans to show "compassion" during their "complicated and painful" situation as they navigate through Kanye's mental health situation.  

"As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story. 

