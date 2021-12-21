Kanye West and model Vinetria call it quits days after he begs Kim Kardashian to 'run right back' to him?

Kanye West has reportedly called it quits with model Vinetria after only a few months of dating. According to Page Six's report, the Donda rapper is no longer dating the model and has even unfollowed her on Instagram. However, Vinetria is still following him as she was before.

As per Page Six, the rapper and the model started dating each other in early November as they were reportedly even spotted at Donda Academy's debut basketball game in Minneapolis together. However, the timing of the split might intrigue fans as it comes days after West made a very public plea about getting his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back in his life. The rapper publicly begged Kardashian to "run right back" to him, but the television star hasn't publicly commented on his request yet.

“I need you to run right back to me, more specifically Kimberly,” the rapper performed, during his feud-ending event with Drake. According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian was also present at the event with their 8-year-old daughter North West but didn't respond to the plea as yet.

In other news, Kim Kardashian has been eager to speed up her divorce process with her estranged husband Kanye "Ye" West and requested the court to manage the same. She was even spotted in Staten Island with Pete Davidson and Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott Disick some days back as they reportedly watched Spider-Man: No Way Home together and had dinner. The restaurant owner even posted a selfie featuring Davidson and Kardashian and a picture with Disick.

