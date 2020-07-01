Kanye West and Travis Scott release a hard hitting music video inspired by the BLM movement

Kanye West has just dropped his new music video titled Wash Us in the Blood, which features Travis Scott and was mixed by Dr Dre. Scroll ahead to know all about it.

Kanye West has been watching what’s going on in the world and that has inspired the visuals of his newest release. On June 30, 2020, the superstar musician released a new song, “Wash Us in the Blood,” accompanied by a music video that is a hard-hitting mosaic of footage from recent protests across the US. The video shows clips from church services, a snippet of footage of the moments leading up to Ahmaud Arbery shooting in Georgia and Breonna Taylor’s incident. The video is shedding light on the nationwide protests against racial injustice that their deaths have helped inspire.

This song with Travis Scott was co-produced by West, BoogzDaBeast, Ronny J, FNZ and Dem Jointz and it recalls the harsh industrial sound of West’s 2013 album “Yeezus,” with siren-like synth textures over a throbbing beat. The track was mixed by Dr Dre. As is obvious from the title, the song continues West’s recent gospel-themed music, but it’s harder edged than his previous work, recalling the bruising beats of “Yeezy.”

Kanye West, who explored his religious awakening on a pair of albums last year, continues in the new single to direct his thoughts via the lyrics toward God, asking to be washed in his blood. But he’s pondering on earthly matters too. “Whole life being thugs / No choice, selling drugs,” he raps, “Genocide, what it does / Mass incarc, what it does.” The song also features a gospel choir, toward the end, with a brace of self-referential lyrics. The remainder of the song’s lyrics alternate between rain, blood and washing metaphors and street themes (“Drop this for the thugs/ Know I grew up in the mud”).

Kanye teased Wash Us In The Blood and God's Country in a tweet yesterday, along with placing physical pre-orders for the single up on his website. God’s Country will be Kanye’s 10th studio album. There’s no release date or further details yet, but it’s one of several projects West has got on the go.

Share your comment ×