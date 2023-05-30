Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori invite meme fest after changing their signature style

After divorce with Kim Kardashian, Kane West allegedly married Bianca Censori earlier this year. The duo have brought massive social attention from fans and critics after Censori significantly changed her signature styles in recent weeks.

Bianca Censori now looks very different from how she did prior to dating Kanye West with her radical makeover. Here is everything to know about the same.

Bianca Censori new style

Bianca Censori who was earlier said to have similar style to that of Kim Kardashian significantly changed her look. Censori was known for her brunette tresses, bronzed makeup look, thick eyebrows, and lashes was spotted wearing significantly different clothes prior to getting married.

Bianca Censori has sparked massive online reaction as she was spotted in a short pixie cut which was bleached and colored in platinum hue. Her eyebrows were also bleached to match her hair. Kanye’s wife was further wearing edgier clothes and sported less makeup than usual.

Earlier Kanye West also sparked concern when he was spotted in bulging shoulder pads underneath black t-shirt and black soleless sock shoes as he was photographed in Los Angeles with his children. One user wrote, ‘Is he trying to have shoulder pads make a comeback?!? Why tf does it look like he has peewee football pads on?"’

Expert reaction

Senior therapist & relationship expert Sally Baker told Mirror that major life events can often push people to make radical changes to their appearance. And this is what happened to Bianca Censori. She gave herself a makeover with a pixie cut after marrying Kanye West.

She said, ‘As the wife of Kanye West, Bianca Censori would now be exposed to the pressure of huge international media attention and it is possible that she is using her new look as a way to establish her individuality.’

