Kanye West announces he is 'running for president'; Elon Musk offers his full support

Rapper Kanye West is keen on expanding his current work load as he took to social media on early Sunday morning (IST) to reveal that he plans on running for the 2020 presidential elections in the United States. If being a rapper, producer, record label executive and fashion designer wasn't enough, Kanye took social media by storm as he revealed his presidential interests on America's Independence Day -- 4th of July. If Kanye is serious about running for President of the United States, he is pitted against current US President Donald Trump and Democratic Party's Joe Biden.

Taking to social media, Kanye tweeted, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION." While reactions to this were many, the rapper received backing from his friend and tech millionaire Elon Musk who tweeted, "You have my full support!"

Take a look at Kanye's Presidential tweet below:

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

You have my full support! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

The rapper quickly became the topic of discussion on Twitter and comments were full of memes as well as reactions. A section of netizens also imagined the family inside the White House and Kim Kardashian as the First Lady. Commenting on Kanye's post, a fan wrote, "2020 can't get any crazier. Let's get it!!!!!" While another asserted, "I think you might be a tiny bit late for this election."

We cannot wait to see what comes next! Do you think Kanye West would make a good President? Let us know in the comments below.

