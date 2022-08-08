Kanye West announces Pete Davidson's 'death' amid rumours of split from rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is coming after Pete Davidson once again. On Monday, the Donda rapper took to Instagram to attack the comedian amid rumours that Pete and Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian have parted ways after a 9-month whirlwind romance. Kanye shocked his followers with a snap of a newspaper which broadcasted the grotesque headline, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."

The graphic was edited to look like a headline from The New York Times and was simply an outright attack on the SNL alum. Although numerous reports claimed that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 's split was a mutual decision made by the loved-up pair as they could not continue their romance amid their long-distance status and busy schedules while Pete is filming his new project in Australia and Kim is occupied with work and family in the US.

However, this new post by Kanye has stirred up netizens to doubt the pair's split as his actions suggest a bigger drama has set afoot in the Kardashian clan. Though sticking to any conclusions at this point would be premature but it seems like Kanye is ready to come after "Skete" once again. Back in March, Kanye was implicit about his opposition to the comedian after news of him and Kim dating started circling the Internet. Kanye even posed Pete's death in his graphic music video for Easy. In the video, a clay doll of West was seen burying Pete in the ground.

Check out Kanye West's Instagram post about Pete Davidson below:

Meanwhile, some netizens also believe that this diss post against the comedian can also be a hint for West's next record. Kanye also took a dig at his other nemesis Kid Cudi as a small sentence on the bottom of the newspaper read, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers," referring to Cudi's Rolling Loud festival performance in Miami last month when the rapper walked off the stage as fans threw objects at him.

