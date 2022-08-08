Kanye West announces Pete Davidson's 'death' amid rumours of split from rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian
After rumours of a split between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spread, Kanye West is after 'Skete' again.
Kanye West is coming after Pete Davidson once again. On Monday, the Donda rapper took to Instagram to attack the comedian amid rumours that Pete and Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian have parted ways after a 9-month whirlwind romance. Kanye shocked his followers with a snap of a newspaper which broadcasted the grotesque headline, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."
Check out Kanye West's Instagram post about Pete Davidson below:
Meanwhile, some netizens also believe that this diss post against the comedian can also be a hint for West's next record. Kanye also took a dig at his other nemesis Kid Cudi as a small sentence on the bottom of the newspaper read, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers," referring to Cudi's Rolling Loud festival performance in Miami last month when the rapper walked off the stage as fans threw objects at him.
